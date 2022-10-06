JOHNSON CITY - Agnes Virginia Jones Garland, 96, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away Sunday October 1st, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lena Jones. Agnes was the cherished wife of Arthur Lee Garland. Agnes is survived by her sibling, Morris, and preceded in death by siblings, Robert, Earl, David, Betty, Roger, Floydine, Emily, Jerry, and Eddie. Agnes was the proud mother of Renee Lee Simpson Garland & Mark Douglas Garland. She loved her family and cherished her grandchildren, Kristen Lee Love and Audrey Kate Love.

