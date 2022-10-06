JOHNSON CITY - Agnes Virginia Jones Garland, 96, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away Sunday October 1st, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lena Jones. Agnes was the cherished wife of Arthur Lee Garland. Agnes is survived by her sibling, Morris, and preceded in death by siblings, Robert, Earl, David, Betty, Roger, Floydine, Emily, Jerry, and Eddie. Agnes was the proud mother of Renee Lee Simpson Garland & Mark Douglas Garland. She loved her family and cherished her grandchildren, Kristen Lee Love and Audrey Kate Love.
Upon graduating Grassy Creek High School in North Carolina, she left the mountains of Ashe County, NC with the guidance of her sister, Floydine, and moved to Johnson City.
Agnes worked as a telephone operator and later met her husband of 64 years, Arthur Garland. They built their home to raise their children and build a life together. Agnes was known for her southern cooking, loved by her neighbors, and she had many lifelong friendships.
Agnes was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, she was the oldest member of the church.
She loved to sing, fill the room with laughter, and share stories of her childhood memories.
Agnes loved to sew and had an avid love of fashion. She was a master of canning, sharing recipes, writing cards, reading, and sharing her strong Christian faith. Agnes read her Daily devotional and shared quotes with family and friends.
Many of Agnes’s neighbors & friends called her “Mother” including close friend who is family, Misha Land Croley. Agnes touched people’s lives with her heart, her love of children, and her home was always full of family and friends.
Agnes enjoyed nature, one of her happiest spots was from her kitchen window watching the birds and nature.
Agnes will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and church.
The family would like to acknowledge Tinkie Lee Epley, for her ongoing love and support.
There will be a graveside service at Roselawn Memory Gardens at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Those wishing to attend are asked to please meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 90th Anniversary Church Sign Fund, 396 Oak Grove Road, Gray, TN 37615 or a charity of your choice. Those wishing to reach out to Arthur may contact him at the following number: 423-794-0232.