JOHNSON CITY - Agnes Roark Yates, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on November 3, 2022, at her residence at the age of 104.

Mrs. Yates was the daughter of the late Sam and Effie Roark of Hawkins Co., Tennessee. She received a B.S. degree from Union College in Kentucky, she did an internship at the VA Hospital, Memphis, TN, and earned her certification to be a registered dietician. She earned her M.S. degree from the University of Tennessee.

Trending Recipe Video