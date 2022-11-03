JOHNSON CITY - Agnes Roark Yates, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on November 3, 2022, at her residence at the age of 104.
Mrs. Yates was the daughter of the late Sam and Effie Roark of Hawkins Co., Tennessee. She received a B.S. degree from Union College in Kentucky, she did an internship at the VA Hospital, Memphis, TN, and earned her certification to be a registered dietician. She earned her M.S. degree from the University of Tennessee.
She retired from the state of Tennessee, having been employed at the University School on the campus of East Tennessee State University as a dietitian and Home Economics educator. She later transferred to Nashville as a supervisor of training with the Department of Education Food Services, and as a nutrition consultant with the Commission of Aging. Both of these occupations allowed her to travel extensively throughout the state.
Mrs. Yates enjoyed traveling throughout the world and encouraged her family to discover new places and other cultures in their travels.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1964, Albert S. Yates, M.D.; sisters, Lois Bridges, Pearle Williams, and Helen Rogers; and brothers, Rogers Roark, Walter Roark, Sammy Roark, and Herbert Roark.
Mrs. Yates is survived by her nieces and nephews, Peggy Baker of Bristol, TN; Thomas Roark of Mahwah, NJ; Margaret Ann Zivney of Middletown, IN; Sandra Hewston of Nashville, TN; Larry Rogers of Rogersville, TN; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers Barbara Treece, Connie Tester, and Sissy Tibetts.
The family will receive friends from 12:00–1:00 pm on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Followed by a funeral, beginning at 1:00 pm, under the direction of Rev. Paul Helphinestine. The committal service will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park, at 2:00 pm. There will be a procession to the cemetery immediately following the conclusion of the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Dr. Albert S. Yates Medical Scholarship at ETSU, Quillen College of Medicine, P.O. Box 70721, Johnson City, TN 37604 or First Presbyterian Church, 105 South Boone Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, or the charity of your choice.