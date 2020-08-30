Agnes Marie Smith, 97, changed her Earthly address from Hillview Health Center in Elizabethton, where she was loved and cared for like family, to Heaven on August 30, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1922, in Corbin, KY. She loved life, traveling, horses, people, and, most of all, she loved Jesus. She had a strong faith and shared it easily with others. She made her family laugh and they all loved being around her.
During her travels, she visited all 50 States and saw most of the world, including Africa, one of her favorite places.
Her claim to fame was winning the Miss Tennessee Contest in 1944 as a senior at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She loved the Vols!
She worked at East Tennessee State University in the admissions office for over 30 years. She taught Sunday school to five-year-olds at First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City for many years. She loved children of all ages.
She loved baseball and football with a passion. She especially loved the Atlanta Braves and could name the players, their positions and their stats.
She could work a crossword puzzle in no time and loved watching Jeopardy with Alex Trebek.
She was always challenging her mind and loved to learn new things.
She knitted with passion and made beautiful baby sweaters and the best dishcloths ever!
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Smith, her sister Elinor Kerr, her husbands, Tommy Miller and James Smith, and her son-in-law, Robert Baker.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children: Elinor Baker of Bluff City, TN., Becky Richardson (Tim) of Hampton, TN., and Tommy Miller (Nan) of Collierville, TN.
She leaves nine grandchildren: LeeAnn Kampfer, Robbie Baker, Wes Baker, Will Baker, Julia Landreth, Marie Miller, Matt Richardson, Amy Jensen and Kelly Holland, plus 18 great grandchildren.
She was fun and funny! She will be missed terribly, but we are thankful and happy that she is “home.”
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Rd., Johnson City, TN. 37604. The church members loved her and visited her for many years after she could no longer attend.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a graveside burial service on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 am at Monte Vista Cemetery, 1900 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN.
