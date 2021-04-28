Mar 18, 1943 - Apr 17, 2021
Agnes Marie Scott born March 18, 1943 in Johnson City, TN., to the late Alice L. Simpson and Lennon P. Duffield entered into rest April 17, 2021 at her residence.
Marie was a graduate of Langston High School and was employed for many years at Mor Flo Water Heaters in Johnson City.
Marie leaves to mourn her passing, at host of siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was a strong loving mother and friend.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30pm Friday April 30, 2021 at Westlawn Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
The family is receiving friends and memorials may be sent to the home of Ms. Trina Scott: 623 Hamilton St. Johnson City, TN.
