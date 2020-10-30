Agnes Elizabeth Kelley, age 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 27, 2020, at the National Health Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. Aunt Aggie (as everyone called her) was born in Willowbrook, Compton, California on January 14, 1925, a daughter of the late Wilhelm (William) Vogt and Anna Elizabeth Quinn Zeiger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Cecil Kelley; their still born son, Richard Ernest Kelley; and two brothers, Joseph Delbert Zeiger and John Quinn Zeiger. Aunt Aggie was the last surviving family member of her generation.
Aunt Aggie was a Christian and a member of Poplar Ridge Christian Church in Piney Flats, Tennessee. She was a retired manager of a medical uniform supply business in Southern California. She was a native Californian who moved to Northeast Tennessee with her niece and nephew, Maryana and Steve Figura, in 2004. At that time, she was in poor health; however, she became revitalized with the change of scenery and became an integral part of the family unit for the next 16 years. She was a great cook and laundry person—she even loved to iron. Aunt Aggie had a sweet spirit and a beautiful smile. She was extremely generous, always willing to help those in need.
She is survived by the children and their families of her brother John Quinn Zeiger: Delbert Lee Zeiger (Pamela), Joe Dean Zeiger, Maryana Frances Figura (Steve), and Bill Martin Zeiger along with numerous nieces and nephews and their children from Tennessee, Idaho, California, Arizona, Nevada, Montana, and Thailand. She was the glue that connected us as family. Everyone who met her loved her and were impacted by her warm, positive approach to life.
We would like to express our appreciation to the nurses, doctor, therapists, and staff of NHC, Johnson City, TN, especially Sam, Lori, and Christy and those who facilitated facetime phone calls.
Aunt Aggie often said that if people in California knew how well the medical people treated their patients in Tennessee that they would all move here. Special thanks are due her long-time personal care physician, Dr. Rebecca Copeland, for her loving care.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for November 7, 2020, at 3 p.m at Maryana & Steve's House. Food will be provided, casual attire requested. Bring your favorite memories of Aunt Aggie to share.
A Live Stream of this service will be available at www.tmcenters.com/live.
A graveside service is tentatively planned for February 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, California.
In lieu flowers or contributions, do as Aunt Aggie would do: Share a smile, be generous—help someone in need.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Kelley family.