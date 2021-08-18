John 16-22
And ye now therefore have sorrow: but I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you.
‘I LOVE YOU’ Adrian Raymond Tolley, 71, Elizabethton, went to be with his Lord unexpectedly Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the residence of his cousin and her husband Patsy “Sis” & Gary Johnson. Adrian was born January 5, 1950 in Carter County to the late Raymond & Pauline Haldren Tolley. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. Adrian loved to attend his church where he was a member, Pleasant Beach Baptist Church. He loved Gospel Music, Model Cars, going to the Beach and spending time with his family.
Survivors include One Aunt: Mary Tolley. His Cousins: Patsy “Sis” and Gary Johnson, Wesley, Alison, Josie & Hayden Johnson, Dean & Louise Tolley, all of Elizabethton, Billy Tolley, Johnson City, Zeke, Jr & Mike Tolley, of Hampton and Aleta & Henry Williams, Dalesville, Virginia.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Adrian Tolley will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with his longtime friend and Pastor Bobby Stout officiating. The Eulogy will be given by Debbie Burchette. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Scott Hayes officiating. Music will be provided by Tawana Holland. Active Pallbearers will be: Gary Johnson, Wesley Johnson, Shannon Burchette, Stephen Brickey, Steve Tolley and Chris Grindstaff . Honorary Pallbearers will be his church family and his many friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
