GRAY - Adel N. Mosrie, Jr, 58 of Gray TN. Passed away Monday July 26th, 2021 in Charlotte NC after complications following his fight with pancreatic cancer.
Adel is survived by his two sons Adel,III and Daniel, their mother Angela, two grandsons Dawson and Kashton, daughter in law Corinne, his mother Chris, sister Debbie and two nieces Jessica and Tara, and great nephew Jacob. He was preceded in death by his father Adel,Sr.
He attended the University Parkway Baptist Church.
Adel was an assistant coach for the Johnson City Bolton Block baseball team and Yellow Jacket football team for many years. He got to coach both of his sons, this, he considered one of his greatest achievements in life.
He was an employee of the VA Hospital in Johnson City TN for 10 years.
Adel was an avid sports fan, loved his WVU Mountaineers, the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Reds!
The family of Adel will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, Aug 1, 2021 in the Morris Baker Dogwood Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Dr. Mike Oaks officiating.
A private graveside service will follow on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Washington County Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Mosrie family. (423)282-1521