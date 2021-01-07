JOHNSON CITY - Adam Shawn Allison, Sr., age 52, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, a son of the late Adam Franklin Allison and Frances Marion Stuck Allison.
He worked as a Truck Driver and Cab Driver. He spent his life on the road and visited all 50 States. He loved Nascar and watching football games.
He is survived by his wife, Kellie Allison; two daughters, Elizabeth Allison and Hannah Woodby and husband Justin; two sons, Adam Shawn Allison, Jr. and Hunter; three sisters; one niece, Ashleigh Kuhlmann; and two nephews, Matthew Ward and Greg Ward.
There will be no formal services held.
