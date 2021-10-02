Ada Jo Shell (née Bean), born February 22, 1937, to Paul and Effie Bean, passed away peacefully at her home on September 30, 2021. A treasure to all who had the privilege to know her, Ada Jo dedicated her 84 years of life to the comfort and happiness of others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend; she never met a stranger, and her ability to put others at ease was unmatched.
As was her personal life, her professional endeavors were led by her service to those around her. She was an original founder and administrative assistant with Contact Ministries for sixteen years, and her volunteer work within her community touched many. Her commitment to her home church, Marvin’s Chapel UMC, was paralleled only by her commitment to creating a stable, beautiful home and life for her family.
Ada Jo is survived by her husband, Ralph Shell; her sons, Bill, David, and Walter; her daughters-in-law, and her granddaughters and great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Paula Keith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Effie Bean, and her brother, Ben Bean.
There will be a private ceremony for family held at Tetrick Funeral Services.
