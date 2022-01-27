GREENEVILLE - Abraham "Abe" David Garland, was born June 9,1975 and went to be with the Lord January 25,2022. He suffered from a lifetime of seizures which eventually led to his death. He passed at his home in Greeneville TN. Abe was preceded in death by his parents Dillie Margaret Garland Blankinship and Rev. James Garland. His two brothers Darrell and Keith Garland.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law; Byron and Peggy Garland, Greg and Georgia Garland Dremma Garland. Special friend Lucy Greer. Several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.
Abe was a faithful member of Cherokee Mountain Church where he loved to play the guitar and hear the gospel preached. He thoroughly enjoyed listening to gospel music, reading his bible and sharing God's word.
Some of his proudest accomplishments were graduating from Science Hill High School, being a manager of the football team, earning his black belt in Karote, play the guitar with Seldom Hear bluegrass band, driving, speaking Spanish and most of all knowing that he was saved and sealed unto the day of redemption. He worked at ETSU. VA, and several schools. that worked
Abe truly appreciated all of his family and friends, especially Matt Kuberka, whom he talked with almost every day for the past 22 years. He spoke fondly of all those that helped him, especially Sherry Servos. She supported and taught him many things, also all those that he worked with Chuckey Doak Middle ad High Schools. He had regards for his boss Dustin and for boss Margu Estess. He loved his coworkers that he prayed for and spoke of often. He was a friend and big brother to his mate Kyle and Stevie. He depended on his friends Tim Jenkins, Danielle Witt, Brianne Bowers and Saprina Fender at his home. Abe never met a stranger and was always willing to share the gospel with all/ As Abe would enthusiastically say "God is good..all the time"
The family will receive friends Monday 5-7 pm with the funeral service following at 7 pm with Rev. Kenny Whaley officiating at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. The graveside will be held 1 pm on Tuesday at Washington County Memorial Gardens Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery for the service. Pallbearers will be Jacob Garland, James Stromski, Joe Garland, Adam Garland, Matt Kuberka, Chad Barr, Buddy Shaffer and Kim Willis.
