Aaron James Hiscutt, our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly on Monday June 27, 2022.
Aaron was born on July 23, 1997, in Kingsport, TN. He was born with CHARGE Syndrome, and some might say he had special needs. The word special does apply to Aaron. Aaron lighted up everyone’s day, each and every day of his life. Where one may think he was limited, it was quite the contrary! Growing up he played T-Ball, traveled, went to Young Life Family Camp, rode the waves at Hilton Head, played in the Sullivan South High School Band, participated in POP Arts, Access ETSU (would have been entering his second year), Supercats Bowling League, horseback riding at Small Miracles, Sparkle Squad at DBHS, Mafair Youth Group and much, much more. Aaron was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Aaron changed lives for the better of everyone with whom he came in contact. It was once said to Aaron’s Dad, “maybe Aaron was not the one with the disability, maybe it is us!”
Aaron touched the lives of so many, and because of Aaron, so many people have touched us. The family wishes to thank the therapists, doctors, teachers, aides/interpreters, and many caregivers who have been on this JOURNEY with us.
Aaron was preceded in death by his grandfather, Derek J. Hiscutt and his uncle, John B. Bowden.
Survivors are his parents, Susan and Steve Hiscutt; sister, Jennifer Park (Michael); nephews, Remington “Remi” and Oliver “Ollie” Park; niece, Riley Park; grandparents, Dr. & Mrs. James H. Bowden, Jr. and Aileen Hiscutt Sayce; uncles, Jim Bowden III (Tamara), Joe Bowden (Sheri), Peter Hiscutt (Vicki) and aunt, Helen Bowden Alley (Mark); cousins, Zella Bowden Page (Keith) and son Owen, Emily Bowden, Madeline Bowden (Michel Faulkner), Jed Bowden, Noah Bowden, Drew Alley, Peter Alley, Alexandra Bowden Alcocer (Martin), John J. Bowden, and Travis Hiscutt (Jane) and sons Sawyer and Benjamin; great uncle, Richard Bowden; great aunt, Mary Ann Moore; as well as many distant cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 1:00pm at Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 East Center St., Kingsport, TN. Private burial to follow in Abingdon, Va.
Attendees are asked to wear bright, cheerful, and casual clothing in honor of the JOY Aaron brought to all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the CHARGE SYNDROME FOUNDATION, 318 Half Day Road #305, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Please designate in memory of Aaron Hiscutt.
Those wishing to share special memories and pictures of Aaron may do so by visiting the Facebook page, “Celebrating Aaron Hiscutt”
