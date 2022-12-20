ELIZABETHTON - Aaron Grindstaff, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 in the NHC Health Care. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late George F. & Oakley Carr Grindstaff. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. Aaron was the owner and operator of Elizabethton Custom Cabinets since 1971. He was a member of East Side Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Tammy Lee Grindstaff Garland and a granddaughter Jamie Lee White.
Survivors include his wife: Evelyn Oliver Grindstaff. Two Sons: Billy Jack (Cindy) Grindstaff and Michael (Amber) Grindstaff all of Elizabethton. A Stepson: Arnold (Pam) Jaynes of NC. A Stepdaughter: Vivian McKinney, Bristol, Tenn. Four Grandchildren: B.J. (Amanda) Grindstaff, Ashley (Seth) Andrews, Gavin Grindstaff and Colin Grindstaff. His Great-Grandchildren: Brayden Andrews, Ethan Andrew, Elijah Andrews and Bentley Grindstaff. Step-Grandchildren: Brooklyn Adams, April Noel, Stefan McKinney. Three Great-Grandchildren: Owen, Quinn, Logan and Jacob McKinney. A Sister: Mary Alice Smith, a brother-in-law: Sam Smith and niece Gina Officer.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Eric Wright and Mr. Eddie Fine, Minister officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be Keith Carr, Tony Woods, George Guinn, Greg Depew, Scott Depew, B.J. Grindstaff and Allen Renfro. Honorary Pallbearers will be Carroll Fletcher, Jerry Carr and Milbourn Mac McKinney, Randy and Ronnie Payne and Wes Holsclaw. The family would like to express a special thank you to Ashley, Dylan, Tabitha, Keely, Tommie-Toe and Johnny for the excellent care he received. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Grindstaff family.