ELIZABETHTON - Aaron Grindstaff, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 in the NHC Health Care. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late George F. & Oakley Carr Grindstaff. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. Aaron was the owner and operator of Elizabethton Custom Cabinets since 1971. He was a member of East Side Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Tammy Lee Grindstaff Garland and a granddaughter Jamie Lee White.

Survivors include his wife: Evelyn Oliver Grindstaff. Two Sons: Billy Jack (Cindy) Grindstaff and Michael (Amber) Grindstaff all of Elizabethton. A Stepson: Arnold (Pam) Jaynes of NC. A Stepdaughter: Vivian McKinney, Bristol, Tenn. Four Grandchildren: B.J. (Amanda) Grindstaff, Ashley (Seth) Andrews, Gavin Grindstaff and Colin Grindstaff. His Great-Grandchildren: Brayden Andrews, Ethan Andrew, Elijah Andrews and Bentley Grindstaff. Step-Grandchildren: Brooklyn Adams, April Noel, Stefan McKinney. Three Great-Grandchildren: Owen, Quinn, Logan and Jacob McKinney. A Sister: Mary Alice Smith, a brother-in-law: Sam Smith and niece Gina Officer.

