JOHNSON CITY - A.T. Honeycutt, 73, Johnson City, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 unexpectedly.
A.T. was born in Roan Mountain and was a son of the late Clifford and Roxie Townsend Honeycutt.
A.T. enjoyed mowing yards, working in his garden and yard sales.
In addition to his parents A.T. was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond Honeycutt and Paul Honeycutt, half-brother, Jobe Stevens.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elizabeth Honeycutt; daughter, Amy Honeycutt; granddaughter, Caitlin Hampton; significant other, Latonia Hughes; half-brother, Dennis Steven; step-daughters, Lindsey Hughes, Summer Hughes; step-son, Dustin Hughes; brother-in-law, Frank Bowers; sister-in-law, Penny Bowers; nephew, Joshua Bowers; many friends.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Pastor Trevor Knight, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will follow in Oak Hill Freewill Baptist Church, Hampton, with pallbearers chosen from friends and family.
