KNOXVILLE - A. June Cannon, age, 88 of Knoxville formerly of Johnson City passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was a member of Norwood Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Cannon; son, Cecil Cannon, III; mother and father, Reba and Raymond Mallonee. She is survived by her son, Gary Cannon (Sandy); daughter, Stacie Ailey (Steve); grandchildren, Chad Cannon, Sydnie Ailey and Seth Ailey; brother, Keith Mallonee (Edna); Sisters, Teresa Keeling and Cheryl West (Jerry). Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made the Second Harvest, (136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.