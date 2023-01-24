LIMESTONE – Anna Joyce Hylton Holtsinger, a lifelong resident of New Salem-Asbury Community, transitioned from this life on January 20, 2023.
Joyce was born on 30 August 1936 to David Tate and Gertie Lee Hammer Hylton. She worked as a teacher's aide at West View School.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Albert Ray Holtsinger. Also, by her parents, sister and brothers, Irene Saults Cloyd, Ray Saults and Herbert Saults.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Holtsinger Peterson, and her special son-in-law, Duane Peterson. Her cherished son and wife, Kevin Holtsinger (Sherry) and two grandchildren, Andrea and Daniel. Special brother and sister-in-law, Robert D. Hylton (Betty Jane), sister-in-law Shirley Holtsinger (Morristown), brother-in-law and sister-in-law Rollie and Judy Holtsinger (Lexington, SC) sister-in-law, Geri Holtsinger (Jackson, MS) and several nieces and nephews along with a special grand fur-baby “Gracie” Peterson.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 11:30-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28th with a service following at 1:00 p.m. in the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home chapel. Pastor Gary Edwards officiating. Mrs. Holtsinger will be laid to rest on Saturday, January 28th at 2:30 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church, 421 Lester Snapp Road, Limestone, Tennessee. Honorary Pallbearers will be friends and family.
The family wishes to thank the special caregiver, Kathy Schroder, for her special friendship, her witness and loving care during Mrs. Holtsinger's illness.
For those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the New Salem Cemetery Fund, c/o Bob St. John, 554 Frank Stanton Road. Limestone TN 37681.