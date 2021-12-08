A. Grace Pearson passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in an automobile collision. A. was and always will be a beloved daughter, sibling, granddaughter, and aunt (“Dubba”). A. is survived by parents Douglas “Chuck” (Jr.) and Kristin Pearson; sister Catherine Pearson; niece Wendy Pearson; grandparents Douglas (Sr.) and Ann Pearson, and Darrell and Claudia Noble; uncles Stewart Pearson and Jeremy Noble; and many cousins, great aunts and uncles, and dear friends. A. was predeceased by an uncle, Ryan Noble.
A. was a 2021 East Tennessee State summa cum laude graduate in Media and Communications with a focus on radio, TV and film. A. aspired to create films that would make a difference in the world and uplift diverse communities. A. was employed full time at the Johnson City Public Library and loved to talk about books, music, films, and podcasts. Reading to niece Wendy was a great joy for both child and aunt. A.'s life was too full to sum up in these few short sentences. Our family mourns the giant hole left in us with this tragic loss.
Visitation will be held at the Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton at Graceland Memorial Gardens on Friday, December 10th from 11 AM to 1 PM. A celebration of life service will immediately follow, with internment after. Memorial contributions may be made to a special fund to be established in memory of A. to ETSU at: ETSU Foundation, PO Box 70721, Johnson City, TN 37614 or on-line at etsu.edu/give, select College of Arts & Sciences and note A. Pearson Fund.