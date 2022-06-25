GLEN BURNIE, MD - A.B. "Bill" Holly, Jr., ret. Maj., US Army, of Glen Burnie, passed away on June 18, 2022. Known to family and friends as Bill, Bubby, Dad and PopPop, he lived his life as both a fun-loving spirit and a perpetual student. Before he spent his days fishing or playing with grandkids and great-grandkids, Bill taught himself auto mechanics, electrical engineering and sewing among many other skills. His outgoing personality and desire to lend a hand to anyone who needed it, left him constantly tinkering with everything he could get his hands on, improving the lives of everyone around him with a warm smile and an incredible story. Bill honorably served his country in the US Army, retiring after 24 years of service.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Beverly J. (Stone) Holly; loving children, Janis M. Cole and her husband, Al Schwartz, Curtis G. Holly and his wife, Lyn and the late William “Billy” L. Holly; dear siblings, Dorothy “Dot" Talley and the late Kathryn Moffitt, Quency “QD” D. Holly, Bobby J. and Wilburn L. Holly; and cherished grandchildren, Rusty, Caroline, Aaron and Patrick. He is also survived by his adored great-grandchildren, Acacia, Cailet, Torin, Gordon and Keilani and many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
All Services and Interment will be held privately. Mr. Holly will receive Military Honors at his interment. We welcome friends to share a memory at www.singletonfuneralhome.com.