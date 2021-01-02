KINGSPORT — Come fly with us. That’s an invitation from Northeast State Community College and Bell taken up by two new members of the college’s apprenticeship program.
Officials with the Bell Piney Flats facility and Northeast State’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) welcomed Justin Brown and David Gardner into the college’s Registered Apprenticeship Program for computer numerical control (CNC) machining operations. The two Bell associates inked their apprenticeship agreements at a signing day ceremony held Nov. 17.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow into my career,” said Brown, an Elizabethton native and Bell team member. “I’m much more of a hands-on person on how to accomplish things.”
Brown and Gardner represent two of the newest apprentices accepted into the CNC machining section of the apprenticeship program. They currently work in Bell’s machining division. The machine tool path brings them to the RCAM campus in Kingsport where they will train with top industrial manufacturing instructors.
Northeast State’s Machine Tool Operations certificate program prepares students to become machinists. Those trained machinists read blueprints, operate precision measuring instruments, metal-turning lathes, milling machines, and CNC equipment. The course work and contact hours working at Bell form the knowledge base of their apprenticeship certification.
“I have a strong background in metal working in my career,” said Gardner, a Bristol, Virginia, native. “When I started working here at Bell, I asked a lot of questions about what I needed to do to advance in my career. This was a great option presented to me.”
RCAM Executive Director Heath McMillian noted a telling fact often mentioned by workforce leaders in many Advanced Manufacturing Partnership meetings: For every manufacturing job in a region, there are seven other supporting jobs created.
“When you start to break down the components of most any manufacturing operation you will find that most often things begin or hinge on the work that is done by a machinist,” McMillian said. “That is why I believe, as we work to grow our region, we must ensure we have a strong pipeline of machinists.”
Working with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Office of Apprenticeship, RCAM and Northeast State established the registered apprenticeship program to unite college technical education and regional economic development. As a DOL registered apprenticeship sponsor, RCAM can create training curricula specific to companies of any size. When completing all course and on-ground work hours, apprentices receive a DOL certificate of completion.
RCAM sponsored its first apprenticeship program in 2017.
“With an apprenticeship you have a commitment to your employer, your employer has a commitment to you,” said Sam Rowell, vice president of Economic and Workforce Development at Northeast State.
“You show a commitment to your craft based on the number of hours and the time you’ve put into the apprenticeship.”
This training is especially valuable for smaller companies and entrepreneurs that might not otherwise be able to offer or sustain an apprenticeship program. Companies seeking to develop registered apprenticeship training follow an easy process. The RCAM Staff guides a company through the process of becoming an Authorized Training Agent (ATA). That leads a company on-the-job training for employees selected to enter apprenticeship program.
Welcoming these new apprentices continues an ongoing relationship between Northeast State and Bell Piney Flats. The two entities united in partnership some years back to develop the College’s Aviation Technology academic program. Bell instructors serve in an advisory capacity to Northeast State regarding aviation-related course content.
The RCAM is located at 305 W. Main St. in downtown Kingsport.
For more information about the apprenticeship program, visit www.manufacturingfuture.net.