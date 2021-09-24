BLOUNTVILLE — Workforce Solutions of Northeast State Community College is sponsoring an online eight-week beginner’s level class in American Sign Language starting in October.
The class is scheduled for Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30, Oct. 13 through Dec. 8. Classes will be conducted via the Zoom virtual classroom. Upon registering, participating students will receive the Zoom access link. Classes will not meet on Nov. 24, the week of Thanksgiving.
The course is open to anyone interested in learning ASL. The class fee is $80.
The content focuses not only on learning basic to intermediate signs but learning to think in ASL terms, allowing for proper usage. The class helps students build their sign vocabulary as well as learn grammatical structure. Expressive and receptive skills in the language will also be developed. At the completion of the course, participants should be able to communicate with the deaf on a basic level.
To register, call (423) 354-2570 or email [email protected].