Free virtual information session will be held via Zoom on March 16
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host a Tennessee Reconnect virtual information session via Zoom from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
The event is free and welcome to anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State.
Get an invitation by sending an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Once the request to attend is received, participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session.
Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the college and Tennessee Reconnect.
Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar grant created to provide two years of free tuition to adults seeking to earn an associate degree or technical certificate. Adult students planning to apply for Tennessee Reconnect grant should follow these steps:
Create a login on the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation
- portal at: https://clipslink.tsac.tn.gov/studentsignon/. Once you have created an account, select “Apply” and then choose “TN Reconnect Scholarship Application.”
- Submit an application for admission form to Northeast State.
- File the
- at https://studentaid.gov/.
- Enroll in a degree or certificate program at Northeast State and take at least six credits (two classes) per semester to launch your future.
For more information, call 423-323-0229 or email tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.