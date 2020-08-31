BLOUNTVILLE — A new drive-thru here won’t serve burgers, fries, sodas or milk shakes.
But how about some basic college admissions, financial aid questions and transactions?
Northeast State Community College has secured a $542,737 grant to create a one-stop drive-thru center in the current Welcome Center.
The project will also fund the relocation of campus police operations and the purchase of technology to aid online instruction and student services.
The grant is part of Gov. Bill Lee’s $81 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding available for K-12 schools and higher education institutions. The Tennessee Higher Education Commission is administering the funds.
The center’s drive-thru and interior will be designed with social distancing guidelines to promote the health and safety of students and staff. The facility will have three service windows that can handle admissions and financial aid queries, tuition payments, computer equipment requests and other tasks.
The Welcome Center improvements include a drive-thru lane, computer networking and electrical upgrades, signage and landscaping. The project’s anticipated completion date is in the late fall.
“With the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, we know there are many reasons students may not be able to access campus offices,” Jennifer Starling, assistant vice president for student success, said in a news release from spokesman Bob Carpenter. “The center will allow the convenience of a protected visit that will let students transact business and then be on their way.”
Currently the Welcome Center houses police operations. The grant will allow the chief of police and officers to move to a central location in the Student Services Building, providing a more efficient workspace and technology upgrades.
The grant includes several technology-related improvements to help with student learning. The shift to online courses in the spring found some students struggling with hardware, software, and internet concerns. The college will purchase laptops, webcams and other equipment for loan to students who do not have the means to access online instruction properly.
To limit the impact of social distancing guidelines on classroom capacities, the college will also outfit 30 classrooms with Zoom meeting technology. This equipment, which includes cameras, microphones, and other hardware, will allow instructors to use synchronous Zoom and synchronous hybrid Zoom formats. This semester, NSCC has almost 300 sections using Zoom for instruction.
Also, the grant will fund Desire2Learn training for faculty. D2L is a learning management system that faculty use to organize course content. The move to online instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic has created a greater need for expertise with D2L, and the grant will compensate faculty for required training outside of regular work hours.
Finally, the grant will allow NSCC to purchase FreshWorks software, a cloud-based system for remote delivery of student services across campus. The software provides a chatbot for live communication, artificial intelligence to answer frequently asked questions, a case management system and analytics to suggest areas of improvement.