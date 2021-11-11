BLOUNTVILLE — A local community college instructor with deep roots in the Air Force, U.S. Army Reserve and the Tennessee National Guard is being honored this Veterans Day.
Northeast State Community College's Eric Scott Stanton is one of 37 veterans across the state honored with the Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor's Commendation award.
Stanton will receive the honor during a presentation at the Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday on the Blountville campus, 2425 Highway 75. Dr. Paul Stanton, former East Tennessee State University president and the honoree's father, is to attend.
The TBR and Chancellor Flora W. Tydings established the commendation in 2020 as a system-level award to honor military veterans' service, bravery, and sacrifices at community and technical colleges.
It supplements the Veterans Day ceremonies, observances, and recognitions that the colleges traditionally conduct.
Stanton, an assistant professor of criminal justice, enlisted in the Air Force in 1988 and was stationed at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey. While there, he served tours in Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Stanton returned to the United States in 1991 to pursue his education at ETSU. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science, sociology, and psychology in 1993, a master's of city management in 1995, and a community college leadership certificate in 2018. In 2017, he received a master's in criminal justice from Liberty University.
Stanton joined the Tennessee Army National Guard in May 1994 as a second lieutenant and served as a medical platoon leader. He was promoted to major and was mobilized to support Operation Enduring Freedom, Noble Eagle, and Iraqi Freedom.
In October 2000, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve, where he stayed until his retirement as a lieutenant colonel in April 2021.
During his National Guard and Army Reserve years, Stanton also had a career with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and ETSU's Department of Public Safety.
Stanton has worked at NSCC since 2017. He serves as part of the College At Ease Ally program, which assists student veterans with their transition into the campus culture and the civilian world.
He is also the faculty advisor for the college's Criminal Justice Society student organization.
"At a young age, I always knew I wanted to serve my community and serve others," Stanton said. "I always believed in something bigger than myself. The military was a natural fit."
Stanton moved from Atlanta with his family to Johnson City in 1984. He enrolled at Science Hill High School and found himself drawn to the Junior ROTC (Reserve Officers Training) program, advancing from squad member to cadet battalion commander in three years.
"I knew from that point on that the military would give me the direction, the camaraderie, and friendships that I was looking for and desiring," Stanton said.
While Stanton said he is honored and humbled to receive the award, he gives credit for the commendation to the men and women he served with during his 32-year military career.
"This award is something much bigger than me. In the military, the first thing they teach you in any basic training is that you are no longer an individual; you're part of a team," Stanton said. "I wouldn't be receiving this award if I had not worked with some of the finest Americans in the country. The award is not really for me, but for them."
The college presidents nominated candidates for the Chancellor's Commendation and included students, faculty, staff, and alumni.
TBR college presidents will present recipients of the commendation a special challenge coin on behalf of the chancellor. Challenge coins are a rich tradition in all military branches and signify notable achievement, excellence, hard work, unit pride, respect and esprit de corps.
During the 2019-2020 academic year, 3,436 students in the College System of Tennessee self-reported as veterans and active-duty military personnel on their admission materials.
Nine of the 13 Tennessee community colleges have earned the VETS Campus Designation, as established in 2014 by the Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support (VETS) Act.
To earn VETS Campus certification, an institution must prioritize outreach to veterans and successfully deliver services necessary to create a supportive environment where student veterans can prosper while pursuing their education.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.