North Carolina authorities confirmed Tuesday morning that two jail escapees from Sullivan County died in that state over the weekend following a police pursuit.
North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation issued a short media release officially identifying the two men who died after a pursuit that ended in Brunswick County as Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver.
The release stated the SBI’s investigation is ongoing and no additional information was available from the agency.
The Kingsport Times News contacted the SBI later and the day and asked the agency if it could say where the bodies of Carr and Sarver were on Tuesday. At deadline no response had been received. Authorities who have issued statements on the case have not stated how the men died.
Carr, Sarver and Johnny Shane Brown were first reported gone from the Sullivan County Jail on Friday morning. The sheriff’s office said the inmates left the jail through a HVAC air vent on the roof that was accessed through the ceiling of their cell.
Based on subsequent information released by law enforcement in North Carolina, Carr and Sarver robbed a convenience store and led police on a high-speed chase less than 24 hours later near multiple coastal communities roughly 400 miles from Blountville.
According to an update posted to social media Monday afternoon by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, SCSO had been notified Carr and Sarver were confirmed deceased in Wilmington, North Carolina, and preliminary information indicated both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was “disabled” in Wilmington.
Brown remains at large. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A $7,500 reward is offered for information leading to his location and apprehension.
Later Monday afternoon, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in Jacksonville, North Carolina, posted the following on social media:
• The OCSO responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Speedway Convenience Store, located at the intersection of N.C. Highway 172 and N.C. Highway 210 in Sneads Ferry on Saturday.
• The store clerk reported that around 4:30 a.m., two white males entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The men tied the clerk up and left after stealing money from the register and safe. The men fled in the clerk’s car. The clerk was not injured.
• Officers with the North Topsail Beach Police Department responded as well to assist and upon arrival spoke with the clerk.
• While speaking with police, the clerk saw his vehicle drive by with the two men inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the men refused to stop, and a high-speed pursuit began.
• Multiple agencies assisted as it traveled through Onslow, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in Brunswick County.
• The OCSO post ended by stating both men were dead, the SBI is investigating the pursuit, and directed further questions about the pursuit and crash to the SBI.
The OSCO post included a “picture captured by the store’s surveillance system and shows both suspects as they entered the store.”
On Saturday, the SCSO said the escapees could have been in a white, regular-cab, short-bed 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, but no mention of the truck has been made in law enforcement updates on the robbery, chase, crash and deaths.
Brown, the remaining escapee, is described as 50 years, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. His charges include failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of an order of protection, domestic assault, and aggravated stalking.