It was two escaped inmates from Sullivan County who died in North Carolina over the weekend, authorities confirmed Tuesday morning.
North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) issued a short media release officially identifying the two men who died after a pursuit that ended in Brunswick County, North Carolina, as Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver.
The release stated the SBI’s investigation is ongoing and no additional information was available from the agency.
The Kingsport Times News contacted the SBI later in the day and asked the agency if it could say where the bodies of Carr and Sarver were on Tuesday. At deadline, no response had been received. Authorities who have issued statements on the case have not stated how the men died.
Carr, Sarver and Johnny Shane Brown were first reported missing from the Sullivan County Jail on Friday morning.
Based on subsequent information released by law enforcement in North Carolina, Carr and Sarver allegedly robbed a convenience store and led police on a high-speed chase less than 24 hours later near multiple coastal communities roughly 400 miles from Blountville.
According to an update posted to social media Monday afternoon by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, SCSO had been notified Carr and Sarver were confirmed deceased in Wilmington, North Carolina, and preliminary information indicated both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was “disabled” in Wilmington.
Brown remains at large. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A $7,500 reward is offered for information leading to his location and apprehension.
Later Monday afternoon, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville, North Carolina, posted the following on social media:
• The OCSO responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Speedway Convenience Store, located at the intersection of N.C. Highway 172 and N.C. Highway 210 in Sneads Ferry on Saturday. (Sneads Ferry is about 400 miles from Blountville.)
• The store clerk reported that around 4:30 a.m., two white males entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The suspects tied the clerk up and left after stealing money from the register and safe. The suspects fled in the clerk’s car. The clerk was not injured.
• Officers with the North Topsail Beach Police Department responded as well to assist and upon arrival spoke with the victim.
• While speaking with police, the victim saw his vehicle drive by with the two white males inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects refused to stop, and a high-speed pursuit began.
• Multiple agencies assisted as it traveled through Onslow, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in Brunswick County.
• The OCSO post ended by stating both suspects were dead and the SBI is investigating the pursuit. It directed further questions about the pursuit and crash to the SBI.
The OSCO post included a “picture captured by the store’s surveillance system and shows both suspects as they entered the store.”
On Saturday, the SCSO said the escapees could have been in a white, regular-cab, short-bed 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, possible license plate 830GSD.
No mention of the truck has been made in law enforcement updates on the robbery, chase, crash and deaths.
Background
The SCSO issued a press release at 10:44 a.m. Friday asking the public for help is finding three inmates who’d gone missing from the jail: Johnny Shane Brown; Tobias Wayne Carr; and Timothy Allen Sarver.
Brown had been scheduled to appear in criminal court in Blountville at 9 a.m., according to online court records reviewed by the Times News.
By nightfall Monday, rewards totaling up to $22,500 were on the table for information leading to the location and capture of Brown, Carr and Sarver. The U.S. Marshals Service announced it was offering $5,000 reward for each inmate. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation followed that with its own offer of $2,500 per inmate.
Few details were released about the actual escape.
By mid-afternoon the sheriff’s office announced it knew the inmates left the jail through a HVAC air vent on the roof that was accessed through the ceiling of their cell.
“Our goal at this point is to locate these individuals and bring them back to jail,” SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt wrote in a press release. “Obviously, security measures failed and we are investigating to see exactly what occurred.”
Seabolt later said the investigation was active and ongoing.
Details released on the escapees
• Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair. Charges: second degree murder, vandalism, tampering with evidence.
• Johnny Shane Brown, 50, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, brown eyes, gray hair. Charges: failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault, aggravated stalking.
• Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, green eyes, strawberry blonde hair. Charges: auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
According to an online roster of inmates in the Sullivan jail: Brown listed a home address on Tunnel Hill Road in Rogersville; Carr listed a home address on Barnett Drive in Kings- port; and Sarver listed a home address on Hickory Avenue in Pulaski, Virginia.
Profiles on all three escapees disappeared from that online roster at about 7 p.m. Friday.
A Sullivan County grand jury indicted Carr in April 2020 in the stabbing death of his wife in November 2019, according to articles published in the Times News at the time.
Carr was originally charged with second- degree murder after police discovered the body of Jennifer D. Carr, 39, in the couple’s mobile home in Kingsport the morning of Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
The Kingsport Police Department said Jennifer Carr died from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.