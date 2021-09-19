Grammy Award-winning Christian music artist Zach Williams will bring his “The Rescue Story Tour” to Freedom Hall on Oct. 9.
The tour will kick off on Sept. 23 with a show in Columbus, Ohio, and will end on Nov. 28 with a hometown show in Nashville. Williams will be joined by bands We the Kingdom and CAIN. The tour was originally scheduled for spring 2020, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19.
“This is the third time we’ve rescheduled it, so we are all super excited to get back out on the road, see our fans and see some faces, and hopefully get the thing done this year.”
Fans will also have the chance to meet Williams during a VIP “Meat and Greet” in which a chef will prepare a full-course meal for select fans before the show. “Meat and Greet” guests will also meet with Williams for photos and receive a VIP gift bag containing a VIP pass, premium concert seats and early entry.
“We’ve got a kitchen truck that pulls behind our bus, and we do a 50-person meet and greet before every show,” Williams said. “And I kind of come out and talk a little bit about how I got into cooking and food and music and songwriting and share my story and meet the fans and they have a really nice dinner and we get to hang out for a bit.”
Wiliams won the Grammy for best contemporary Christian album in 2018 with his album “Chainbreaker.” Williams also won a Gospel Music Association Dove award for best new artist in 2017, and another for best artist in 2018.
“For so long we were stuck at home, and you have songs on the radio but you don’t get hear the stories of how this music impacted people when you’re not out touring and seeing people firsthand and talking to them,” Williams said. “So I’m looking forward to getting back out.”
For more information about “The Rescue Story Tour” or to purchase tickets, visit https://zachwilliams.squarespace.com/rescue-story-tour.
