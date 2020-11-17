ELIZABETHTON — An early morning drive-by shooting left a 9-year-old girl dead and authorities calling for the public's help.
The girl, whose name has not been released was asleep on a couch when shooting erupted just outside her home at 121 Blevins Road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The home is on the west side of Elizabethton across Blevins Road from the Watauga River.
She was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where she died a short time later.
Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said his officers received the call at 5:46 a.m. Officers found several spent casings in a pattern that indicated they were fired from a slow-moving vehicle.
The dead-end road that leads from the Old Elizabethton Highway to a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency ramp on the Watauga River was closed in order for investigators to process the scene.
Lunceford said one man was taken into custody only a few hours after the shooting, but he has not yet been charged and his identity has not be released. He said there are other suspects that his investigators are seeking.
In a 2:15 p.m. press conference and in a following press release, Lunceford said “the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance."
The department is particularly seeking video surveillance images from the neighborhood during the time of the shooting, between 5:30 and 5:46 a.m.
“If you have any cameras in the area of the Highway 321 and Elizabethton Highway, we would greatly appreciate any footage of vehicles from 5:30 to 6:00 this morning,” Lunceford said. “Please call us directly with any information you have, and do not post it on social media so we can investigate as quickly as possible.”
The phone number for the lead investigator is 423-542-1849.
Lunceford also asked the public not to discuss the case on social media. He said his department did not want to waste investigators' time tracking down rumors spread by social media.