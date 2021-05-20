Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series begins its 14th year on June 3 showcasing local musical talent.
WyldeHeart will kick off the concerts, which are performed in the park’s Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater.
The free concerts offer a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the hillsides. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, a playground and plenty of room for social distance.
WyldeHeart formed in 2014 and is one of the region’s top party bands. Members Marques Puckett, D.C. Wolf, Ric Burns, Mike Eldrith and Richie Gray bring a high energy show, which includes rock, pop, ’80s and ’90s, funk, country and rap.
They have headlined the Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Fan Zone, Clinch River Days Festival, Carolina Pushrod and the Roan Mountain Independence Day Festival. The band released its debut CD “WyldeHeart” in 2018, and you will hear several originals during their fan-friendly and entertaining performance.
The concerts will be held 7-9 p.m. each Thursday through July 29 at the park’s amphitheater located at 199 Carroll Creek Road. There are two exceptions this year. The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m. on June 27 at the Winged Deer Park Festival Plaza, and there will be no concert on July 1.
This year’s concert schedule:
Thursday, June 3 – WyldeHeart
· Thursday, June 10 — Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising
Thursday, June 17 — Kids Our Age
Thursday, June 24 — Samantha Gray Band
Sunday, June 27 — Johnson City Symphony Orchestra
Thursday, July 1 — NO CONCERT
Thursday, July 8 — CrossRoad Band
· Thursday, July 15 — Beach Nite Band
· Thursday, July 22 — Southern Rebellion
· Thursday, July 29 — Good Rockin’ Tonight
For more information call 423-283-5827.