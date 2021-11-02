A two-vehicle crash Tuesday at the intersection of Liberty Bell Boulevard and Cotty Jones Lane shortly after 3 p.m. hampered school traffic, but no one was injured, officials on the scene said. A white four-door Jeep landed on its passenger side after a collision with a gray sedan. No information about how the crash happened was available late Tuesday.
