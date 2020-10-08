For decades, National Cemetery graves across the country have been adorned with wreaths for the Christmas holiday, and while the COVID-19 pandemic might put a hiccup in the process, the event will continue.
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our usual ceremony and subsequent wreath placement will not be possible,” David Carter, organizer for the local event, said. “As a result, our local event at Mountain Home National Cemetery will look a bit different this year, but we will not let our mission be forgotten.”
Carter said “an abbreviated private ceremony to honor the various armed services will be conducted by members of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans on Dec. 18.”
The following day will be wreath placement at 9 a.m., Carter said. “Volunteers will be on hand to provide directions. Although there will not be a “formal” ceremony this year — no presentation of colors or firing detail — we ask that you please observe proper distancing and wear your mask, if attending to help place wreaths.”
Carter said he’s been asked why wreath placement is so important.
“Part of the answer is that, for many families, there is often an empty chair at the table, especially during the holidays. Often, that chair will remain empty, never to be occupied again.
“It is because of the sons and daughters who serve, that we are able to enjoy the freedoms we have,” Carter said. “Whether they died in battle or whether they died as old men or women surrounded by their families at home, it falls to us to remember and honor them.
“As is noted each year, we are not there to decorate graves. We are there to remember and honor not only the service, but, also, the lives of those veterans.
“Wreaths Across America is not about waving the flag, nor remembering great victories in war. It is about ordinary men and women who served, many of whom never returned. Ordinary people who often had to endure extreme hardships, conquer unimaginable fear, and do extraordinary things so they could hopefully come home and live an ordinary life.”
To sponsor a wreath for a specific Veteran, contact either Pete Headley, 423-926-2233; Jeanette Scalf, 423-430-6548; or Scott Foster, 423-741-9934.
All sponsorships are tax-deductible.
For questions about how to participate in the event, call Carter at 423-349-4622 or Allen Jackson at 423-753-4165.