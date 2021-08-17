While the Wreaths Across America — the placement of wreaths on veteran graves — is a few months away, organizers say it’s never too soon to start educating the public about its importance.
In line with that, a mobile WAA mobile education exhibit will make a stop Wednesday as part of a regional tour.
“We have worked for two years to coordinate a visit to our area to help bring attention to our campaign to Remember and Honor the Veterans buried at Mountain Home National Cemetery,” Dave Carter, coordinator for the annual event.
The exhibit will be at the Mall at Johnson City Wednesday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tours of the museum exhibit on wheels are free and open to the public. CDC guidelines will be in place in regards to COVID-19.
Wreaths For Mountain Home, a local group that supports Mountain Home National Cemetery, was instrumental in securing the exhibit for Johnson City.
“The 48-foot exhibit is equipped with a 24-person screening room that showcases the different aspects of the WAA mission through video,” the organization said in a press release.
“To the front of the exhibit, there are three interactive computers to showcase locations, trucking supporters, and general wreath sponsorship questions. Also in the front is an education wall of information on the different areas of WAA and where the mission will be going in years to come.
“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring local communities and our military together with education, stories, and interactive connections. Not only does the exhibit help teach the next generation about service and sacrifice, but it also shares stories of patriotism and love of country to communities around the United States.”
The press release also stated that the exhibit will follow and exceed CDC recommendations regarding COVID-19. That includes social distancing, cleaning surfaces between visitors and recommendations, but not a requirement, to wear masks while visiting.
Visitors will be able to donate $15 to sponsor a wreath to remember and honor a veteran buried at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Donations are also accepted online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tnmhnm.
Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of a local American hero on Dec. 18 at noon as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.