As the nation pauses to honor its veterans in what has been a year of cancellations, Wreaths Across America is marching undeterred toward its annual holiday decoration of the graves at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
“Here’s something that has not been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” local WAA volunteer David Carter said. “Although slightly modified, the Dec. 19, 2020, Wreaths Across America will take place at Mountain Home National Cemetery, in spite of the challenges presented.”
At cemeteries across the country and overseas, Wreaths Across America volunteers place live fir wreaths on veterans’ graves every December.
“We have Memorial Day in the spring and Veterans Day in the fall. But our servicemen and women sacrifice their time and safety every day of the year to guard and preserve our freedoms,” Carter said.
“On Dec. 19, winter and Christmas will be upon us. But, for veterans throughout our history, Christmas has often been spent far from home and their loved ones. Very often, soldiers have spent Christmas in conditions like the winter of 1777 at Valley Forge, and those who fought at Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge in WWII. After we place the wreaths, we will go home and be safe and warm. They could not.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s wreath placement at Mountain Home will not feature its traditional opening ceremony. But, beginning at 9 a.m., volunteers will place the wreaths to remember and honor veterans as they do every year.
Instead of one large ceremony, Carter said, every wreath placed and every name read aloud at a gravesite will be one of hundreds of individual ceremonies to be conducted. Another major difference will be that the participants will observe distancing and face masks will be required.
Of the more that 16,000 veterans interred at Mountain Home, Carter said, each and every one has a story. And like those whose names are inscribed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall, they are more than a name carved on a piece of stone, he said.
“They might have been young soldiers or sailors when they were killed in action. Or they might have been career soldiers who never married. Or their family has long passed away. They might not have anyone. So this is a way for us to keep them and their memory alive.
“A soldier’s greatest fear is that they will be forgotten, that one day no one will remember, no one will care.”
The mission of Wreaths Across America, Carter said, is to remember, honor, and teach. “Remember the fallen. Honor those who still serve. And teach our children the value of the freedoms they enjoy.”
This year’s Wreaths Across America theme is “Be an American Worth the Sacrifice,” a slogan inspired by the words of Marine Staff Sgt. Daniel Strong as he spoke at a welcome stop during an 2018 escort to Arlington National Cemetery.
Carter said Strong has lost 18 fellow Marines during his combat tours, witnessed what true sacrifice is and experienced the ripple effect it has on all involved. “He implored us all to be an American worth the sacrifice in our daily operations, in how we deal with one another and how we live our lives.”
Wreaths Across American has been unable to solicit donations face to face this year and Carter asked that everyone share the following information on how to participate with their friends and neighbors.
A $15 sponsorship donation will provide a wreath at the headstone of a veteran at Mountain Home. Donations may be made online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/tn0243, or order forms may be printed from the website and mailed to Location Coordinator David Carter, 220 Hidden Acres Road, Kingsport, TN, 37664. Checks must be received by Nov. 27.
To sponsor a wreath for a specific veteran contact Jeanette Scalf at 423-430-6548, Pete Headley at 423-926-2233 or Scott Foster at 423-741-9934.
For questions about the Dec. 19 wreath placement, call Carter at 423-349-4622 or Allen Jackson at 423-753-4165.