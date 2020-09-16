A prerequisite suspended during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tennessee will reinstate work search requirements for unemployment benefits on Oct. 4.
"We know that the most important thing is we get our economy moving forward and we get people back to work," said Gov. Bill Lee, "and that we get people placed in jobs because there is a tremendous demand from employers for skilled workers."
The work search requirement was one of several topics the governor discussed with reporters in a conference call on Wednesday.
The Tennessee Department of Labor said Monday that claimants who choose to continue receiving unemployment benefits must search for work during the week of Sunday, Sept. 27, and document those searches during their weekly certification on Oct. 4.
Those who have definite return-to-work dates because of a temporary layoff do not need to complete this step. According to the department, self-employed people on the pandemic unemployment assistance program can satisfy this requirement by calling clients, submitting bids, applying for contract work or attending training.
During the week ending Sept. 5, Washington County residents filed 123 initial claims for unemployment assistance. That's far short of the peak of 1,782 initial claims the county saw during the week of April 4, but is still more than four times the 30 initial claims filed the week of March 14, before the beginning of the spike.
Policing changes
Last week, the governor's office announced recommendations from the Law Enforcement Reform Partnership — a group composed of representatives from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies — designed to strengthen policing policies, improve information sharing about disciplinary action and boost officer training in the state.
The state will also set aside $300,000 in CARES Act funding to provide 90 cadet scholarships for the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Lee said the reforms are designed to ensure the state is continuously improving interactions between police and the communities they serve. He said he has a great deal of respect for police officers, adding that the U.S. is a nation of "law and order."
"But at the same time, as we saw with the George Floyd incident and other public incidents across the country, inappropriate use of force or duty to intervene policies or transparency around information regarding individual officers that have not acted professionally, those are really important areas with which we need to look inward," Lee said.
Among other changes, the partnership has encouraged local agencies to review their use of force and duty to intervene policies to ensure they're consistent with national standards. Lee said about 90% of Tennessee law enforcement agencies have completed an online checklist to verify that their policies meet desired standards.
The Peace Officers Standards & Training Commission will also increase access for all state law enforcement agencies to the National Decertification Index, a national registry that tracks officers who have lost licenses or certificates because of misconduct.
"It's a first step," Lee said of the recommendations. "I come from the business world. We do strategic, continuous improvement analysis every year. We know that we can always be better. We know that as good as we are we can always improve, and that's my recommendation for law enforcement."
Nursing home visits
Lee said he will announce updates to state policies on nursing home visitation during a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Lee said nursing home residents suffer from isolation on top of concerns associated with contracting COVID-19.
"We're updating our visitation policies so people can see their loved ones in a greater way at the same time recognizing and maintaining that residents in nursing homes are the most vulnerable and most susceptible, and so we've got to be very careful and intentional in how we update these policies," he said.
The governor also noted that a deadline for small businesses to seek monetary relief from the state is swiftly approaching. Businesses have until Sept. 25 to certify for a relief payment through the Tennessee Business Relief Program, which is funded through federal coronavirus relief money.
Eligible businesses could receive payments ranging from $2,500 to $30,000 depending on the business' gross sales.
"We really want these tens of millions of dollars to get into the hands of businesses in your community," Lee said.