Work is halted on the historic Ashe Street Courthouse as Johnson City and Washington County negotiate an acceptable memorandum of understanding, which could include the city reimbursing the county for recent roof replacements and taking over maintenance and operations of the building.
Johnson City recently received $5 million from the state to restore and preserve the former Ashe Street Courthouse, a century-old building that is currently owned by the county.
City commissioners approved an agreement with the county in September that outlined respective roles on the project as the city forged ahead on renovations. The city has started design work and repairs to the building, but leaders have since encountered a roadblock.
City Manager Pete Peterson told city commissioners last week that the county’s version of the agreement does not include a section describing the pre-determined uses for the building, which were presented to Gov. Bill Lee when the city requested funding for the project.
City commissioners have authorized Peterson to negotiate an altered agreement with the county. He sent a letter to Washington County Commission Chair Greg Matherly on Monday outlining the city’s requests.
“As we all know, the state funding was for repurposing the building to serve primarily as an entrepreneurship center,” Peterson wrote. “Meeting that requirement may still leave some room for other public purposes.”
The building must maintain some form of public use. Otherwise, ownership will revert to the federal government.
The city is required to spend the $5 million it received from the state by June 30, 2022, which puts the city on an “extremely tight timeline,” Peterson said. Without an agreement that meets the conditions of the proposal presented to the governor, he notes, the city has paused all work on the project.
In order to allay several questions and concerns by county commissioners, Peterson said, the city is asking the county to consider a revised agreement with three changes:
• The city will accept responsibility and liability for the operation and maintenance of the property after renovations are complete.
That could include the county transferring or leasing the property to the city.
• The city will reimburse the county for the cost of recent roof replacements.
• The agreement will stipulate that the building will meet the economic development uses presented to the governor. That includes acting as a center for small business development and entrepreneurship and a site for East Tennessee State University’s rural health and research foundation.
“In order to get this project moving forward, both the city and county commissions must approve a revised (memorandum of understanding) at their upcoming November meetings to ensure preservation of this historic structure and better Washington County for all of its citizens,” Peterson wrote.