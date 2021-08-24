A project that city leaders hope will spur significant investment on a visible corridor between downtown Johnson City and East Tennessee State University will soon get underway.
Johnson City has authorized its contractor, Summers-Taylor Inc., to proceed with work on West Walnut Street on Sept. 15.
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the city expects the contractor to be substantially complete with the project on Aug. 15, 2023. Summers-Taylor Inc. will begin on the east side of the corridor.
Pindzola said Summers-Taylor is currently buying supplies and identifying the location of existing utilities, which will help the company ensure it's following the proper construction sequencing.
Summers-Taylor is now using ground penetrating radar to locate underground utilities, specifically water, sewer, natural gas, communication conduits and storm drain lines. The radar equipment, the city said, is a small walk-behind device that does not disturb the ground surface.
Once crews identify the horizontal location of utilities, Summers-Taylor will determine the vertical location of utility lines through "potholing," a method that forces a high-pressure jet of water into the ground and makes a 6- to 8-inch hole until it reaches the utility. The city said crews will backfill the holes with gravel.
Once work starts in September, Pindzola said, crews will begin with the storm drainage system that will feed into Founders Park, working their way across State of Franklin Road and up Earnest Street. Summers-Taylor will also have workers on Ashe Street and a third crew on West Walnut Street between Watauga Avenue and Buffalo Street.
"They wanted to get as many people on the job as they could," Pindzola said.
Pindzola said the city is working to keep road access open during the project.
"When construction starts all we ask is that people be patient with us," Pindzola said. "It's going to be disruptive."
Background
Johnson City commissioners approved on June 17 a $30.5 million bid from Summers-Taylor Inc. to rehabilitate West Walnut Street. The company was the sole bidder.
The project, which has a total cost of about $33 million, will involve the wholesale replacement of West Walnut Street's existing streetscape and aging utilities. The updated, pedestrian-friendly roadway will have a bike lane, sidewalks on both sides, on-street parking and elevated intersections to slow traffic.
To help improve traffic flow and facilitate stormwater management, Johnson City has also bought the Harman Ice & Cold Storage property at 724 W. Walnut St. for $2.5 million. The $2.5 million cost of acquiring the land comes from a condemnation settlement agreement totaling $1.05 million and a real estate contract of sale totaling $1.45 million.
The city will tear down the existing building and build a road extension connecting West Walnut Street and State of Franklin Road. Johnson City will also use the property for stormwater storage and will create a green space similar to Founders Park or King Commons Park.
The project will also involve changes to nearby traffic patterns.
A median will run through the intersection of West Walnut Street and University Parkway, which will eliminate left-hand turns there. The city will also install a new signal at Pine Street and University Parkway.