$15.6 million project has been ongoing since July 2019
Work is nearing completion on a major upgrade to the Interstate 26 interchange at Exit 17 in Boones Creek.
The project, which began in July 2019, has included the widening and realignment of Boones Creek Road, as well as reconfiguring the entry and exit ramps of I-26.
When completed, the exit will become a “diverging diamond” similar to the Interstate 40 Exit 407 interchange in Sevier County.
Summers-Taylor Inc. of Elizabethton was awarded the state contract for the construction work.
We asked Mark Nagi, the East Tennessee region community relations officer for the state Department of Transportation, to provide an update on the progress of the Boone Creek project.
What work is now being done on the project?
We are in the third traffic control phase where work is focused on completing new roadway alignments, overhead structures and new signal systems.
How close are crews to completing that work?
The project is close to moving into the fourth traffic control phase, which will be fine-tuning the roadway alignments and finishing touches to the areas outside the curb lines.
What is the projected end date for this project?
The project is slated to be complete at the end of April.
Has all utility work been completed?
All utility work has been completed with the exception of connecting new lighting, signal systems and overhead detection units.
Will there be any additional detours and lane changes associated with this work?
Additional traffic control phases are planned to complete the final stage of construction.
What is the total cost of the project?
Contract fees for the project are $15.6 million.