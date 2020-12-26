ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has announced that it has begun the expansion project of its mountain bike trail from the Hampton Springs watershed to property the city is leasing in the adjacent Doe River Gorge.
The Elizabethton department calls it an expansion of “one of the most scenic biking and hiking trail facilities in our region.” The flagging of the new route has already begun.
The department said it is receiving assistance and funding support from Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association of the Tri-Cities. That assistance has included SORBA volunteers to donate a lot of man-hours to clearing the way through the dense vegetation for trail designer Randy O’Conner to specifically identify the direction of the new trails. Currently, the facility offers up to 3.5 miles of trail, but once completed, it will expand to over 10 miles.
In addition to receiving the assistance of SORBA volunteers, the city parks department said it has also received help from the Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee, which funded the master plan.
Another important ally has been the owner of the property, Doe River Gorge Ministries, which is leasing the scenic land to the city. The land adjoins the city’s Hampton Springs watershed property, where a mountain bike and hiking trail has already been established.
In an article in the Parks and Recreation Department’s December newsletter, city staff wrote: “this type of facility will not only provide recreational benefits for our citizens, but will also provide economic benefits to its surrounding areas. As we move forward, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, SORBA, and our partners will continue to seek grant and private funding for the work that is ahead.”
This funding will be used to build the trails and possibly fund a skills park and pump track.
The newsletter article closed with the staff saying “Elizabethton and Carter County are blessed with beautiful natural resources that could be developed for outdoor recreational use. As we proceed with this project and others, such as the renovations to the Covered Bridge Park in our downtown and possibly the building of a whitewater park along the Doe or Watauga rivers, we are slowly creating a new identity for Elizabethton and Carter County. The game plan is coming together with the driving force of experienced leadership from SORBA and others, but we must find the financial support it will take from all in order for outdoor recreation to truly impact our citizens and our businesses."