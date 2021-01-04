Local officials expect to see the former Boones Creek Elementary School transformed into a satellite campus for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton by the end of this year.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said he hopes the facility will be ready to hold a few classes by the start of the fall semester.
“There has been a continuing effort behind the scenes to keep things moving along,” Grandy said last week. “There are still a number of things we need to work on.”
That includes securing funding in the state’s new budget to cover remodeling and key upgrades to the former Boones Creek school. Grandy said the Tennessee Board of Regents has already backed the request.
The mayor said the former school is currently being used as a supervised learning/childcare facility for first responders who are dealing with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The program is a collaboration between Johnson City and Washington County schools, and has been in operation for more than a month.
Grandy said officials expect to continue using the facility for childcare until June.
Creating the TCAT-Boones Creek campus has been on the county’s wish list for a number of years. The project, which has received the endorsement of Gov. Bill Lee, will offer students in the region a variety of new programs, as well as expand the curriculum already offered in Elizabethton.
Proponents say the Boones Creek facility is also key to offering curriculum to address a backlog in instructional programs for welding, heavy equipment maintenance and diesel repair at the Elizabethton campus.
Grandy said area development officials want to make a curriculum in the construction trades a key part of the Boones Creek program. He said masonry, electrical, plumbing, carpentry and HVAC are skills that are in demand across the state.
The mayor said there is also the possibly of adding the culinary arts to the Boones Creek curriculum.