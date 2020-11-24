ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby has had a meteoric rise to become the new mayor of Carter County. That rise reached a climax on Monday night, when she received the votes of 16 of the 23 Carter County commissioners to assume the rest of the term of Mayor Rusty Barnett, who died of a heart attack.
Her overwhelming vote was more remarkable because she has only been on the commission for a single term, winning a seat from Roan Mountain during the 2018 election. Already, she has served as chair of the Nominating Committee, vice chair of the commission and chair of the commission.
She told much of her story and her governmental philosophy during the committee’s special meeting Monday to elect the new mayor. That four-hour meeting can be watched on YouTube.
Here is some of what Woodby told the commissioners:
“I was raised in the Little Milligan community, attended Hampton High School, and enrolled at East Tennessee State University, where I finished my bachelor’s degree. I have been married 13 and a half years and I have two children. My husband is a pipe fitter. My son is in the seventh grade at Hampton Elementary and my daughter is a freshman at Emory and Henry College.
“I have been a county employee for 10 years at the Circuit Court clerk’s office. For the past six years I was the administrative assistant in that office. I wanted to be involved in future decisions of my county, so I decided to run for the County Commission seat, to which I was elected to in 2018, representing the 2nd District I have served in several roles on the commission in the past two years, serving as chair of the Nominating Committee and vice chair of the commission.”
Ray Lyons was the commission chair at the time she began serving as vice chair. Lyons suffered health problems and Woodby started presiding over the commission meetings when Lyons was not able to attend. When his health problems forced Lyons to resign, Woodby was elected commission chair in September.
With the death of Barnett that month, the commission chair also became the interim mayor. Woodby thanked the commissioners for placing their trust in her to take up the position.
Woodby said that during the two months she has served as interim mayor, “I have established relationships with all area mayors, commissioners, officeholders, directors and employees. I have attended every board and committee meeting. I have been a part of every decision that has been made for our county during the pandemic. I have dedicated 50 to 60 hours per week in the office and have enjoyed learning every aspect of it.”
Woodby said one concern she had about not being allowed to continue as mayor was that she is familiar with the distribution plans for getting a COVID-19 vaccine to the county’s first responders and health care responders quickly and efficiently and the broader distribution to the public in the early spring.
She said it would be a setback to have a new mayor who would have to establish networks she has already established and to learn about the response that she already knows. “Networking with other area mayors is essential during this time,” she said.
“As the mayor, I believe you improve compliance by leading by example. I believe the mayor should always be wearing a mask in public and officials should be wearing the mask.”
She said the other mayors in the area are also leading by example and are encouraging mask wearing through a program called “spread the love, not COVID.”
On economic development, she said there should be collaboration with the city of Elizabethton to recruit new industry and jobs.
She also said tourism and protection of the natural resources of Carter County are important things to promote.