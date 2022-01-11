ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby officially announced that she is a candidate for mayor in the May 3 Carter County Republican primary.
She is one of three candidates in the GOP field, which includes Siam Learning Center Principal Mike “Acey” Ensor and Carter County Board of Education member Danny Ward. The winner in the primary will go on to face a challenge in the Aug. 4 general election from Devon Buck and Leon Humphrey, the son of former Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey.
Woodby held her announcement on the front steps of the Carter County Courthouse at 11 a.m. Several Carter County elected officials attended the event. Woodby discussed her life, and told the audience how she grew up in deep poverty but she overcame that to earn a degree in criminal justice from East Tennessee State University and began working in the court clerk’s office in Carter County.
She eventually worked her way up to become the administrative assistant and was elected to a seat on the Carter County Commission. Woodby also became the chair of the County Commission and when County Mayor Rusty Barnett died in office in August 2020, she was elected by the commission to complete his unexpired term.
Woodby said she is running on the theme “Woodby Works.” She discussed a series of county initiatives she has spearheaded in her time in office. Those include a central role in a recent regional effort to establish a residential addiction recovery center at the Department of Correction’s former work camp at Roan Mountain. Woodby is also working with local legislators to secure $18 million in state funding to transform the Carter County Workforce Development Complex into a regional center for vocational education, a project she pitched to Gov. Bill Lee.
Woodby also announced a “Mayor’s Apprentice Program” that would pair career and technical students with local employers “so they can apply the skills they are learning hands-on, in a real-world work environment, all while getting paid and learning the value of hard work along the way.”
Woodby’s other priorities for a full term include upgrading and expanding water infrastructure, bringing high speed broadband into rural areas, extending the Tweetsie Trail and improving emergency communications across the county.
The list of candidates running for various county offices continues to grow. With the qualification deadline still more than a month away, on Feb. 17, there are now 62 candidates in the Republican Primary. There are seven candidates running as independents in the August general election.
There are four candidates for sheriff in the primary, with the winner facing an independent in August. There are five candidates for trustee and two candidates for county clerk in the primary.