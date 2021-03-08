In a state where there are roughly 95 men for every 100 women, there is only one female commissioner on the Johnson City Commission's five-member board.
That was a detail Commissioner Jenny Brock highlighted during the body's regular meeting on March 4, during which the city issued a proclamation recognizing March as Women's History Month.
"As particularly our young daughters and grandchildren move into the world they're going to experience, we need to see more leadership," Brock said. "In my last two years of serving on the commission I am going to promote that and try to encourage and mentor women in this community to run for office."
Brock will be one of five panelists participating this weekend in a discussion about local women in politics, which the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee has organized in celebration of Women's History Month. It's one of at least a handful of events occurring in the region.
Hearing from women in local politics
The program, "EmPOWERing Women – Leadership in Democracy," will occur via Zoom at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14.
According to a press release from the League of Women Voters, the virtual panel discussion will focus on the roles of elected women in government. Panelists will share their experience holding public office and discuss the importance of women in political leadership.
The panelists are:
• Johnson City Commissioner and former mayor Jenny Brock
• Bristol, Tenn. Councilwoman and former mayor Margaret Feierabend
• Washington County Commissioner Jodi Polaha-Jones
• State Rep. Rebecca Keefauver Alexander, R- Jonesborough
• Lana Moore, the district director for U.S. House Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st
Joy Fulkerson, president of the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee, said the organization wants to lift up local women in government.
The panel will serve as an opportunity to ask participants why they got involved in public office and about the most rewarding parts of their job.
Organizers will also ask about the role citizens can play in reducing political polarization and how to foster increased trust in the voting process.
This is the second time organizers have hosted this panel, and Fulkerson hopes to see it continue.
"I recognize fully that there's a limited number of women in elected office," Fulkerson said, noting that the racial and ethnic diversity of candidates also needs to be considered.
The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. For more information, email at lwv.netn@gmail.com.
Other events
East Tennessee State University is also holding activities in recognition of Women's History Month.
From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Monday through Friday, students can stop by the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center to honor their "shero," a woman they regard as their hero.
Participants will help produce a short video describing their hero and create thank you cards. The center will post the video on its website and social media. Staff will also mail cards to participants' heroes and take care of the postage.
Those who are off campus and want to participate can send a short video and message to etsumc@etsu.edu.
On Tuesday, the multicultural center will host the Women of Color Museum alongside the Women's Studies and Africana Studies programs at ETSU.
The webinar, which will occur at 7 p.m., profiles several African American women who made significant contributions to society. The exhibit also includes original artifacts, signed documents and photos of women such as Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou and Angela Davis.
Register online at bit.ly/2OzVZ8A.