ELIZABETHTON — Deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman Monday following an investigation of home invasion complaints at a residence on Newton Road.
Last Thursday, deputies responded to a burglary in progress call at the residence. When the deputies arrived, they were told by the victim that the burglar had already left the area. The homeowner told deputies she heard someone in the home. She said she searched the house and discovered a tall person hiding in a closet. The suspect then pushed their way out of the closet and ran out of the residence.
Based on evidence developed during the investigation, deputies identified 30-year-old Karen Ashley Berry as a suspect. The investigators began conducting surveillance to find Berry and on Monday, she was arrested at her residence on Big Sandy Road.
Investigators interviewed Berry and reported that she confessed to the Thursday home invasion on Newton Road and a previous burglary at the same residence. Berry was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000 and vandalism up to $1,000.
Berry is being held in the Carter County Detention Center and appeared in Sessions Court on Wednesday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for Berry and set her next court appearance for May 17. Bowers also increased the bond for Berry from $31,000 to $50,000.