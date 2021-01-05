ROAN MOUNTAIN — Carter County’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrated her 102nd birthday on Saturday.
Helen Fetzer is a retired educator with the Carter County School System and a World War II veteran. Last year was one of the more difficult years in her long life. Not only did she get the novel coronavirus, she tested positive for over 100 days.
Her son, Bob Fetzer, reported that his mother is currently negative and COVID free and is rehabbing at the Roan Highlands facility in Roan Mountain.
Fetzer said “the sad part, the VA would not accept COVID patients at their community living center. Her options for care were very limited and the Roan Highlands was the only facility that would accept patients at the time. You would think a WWII veteran would have preferential treatment. We were very lucky to find the Roan Highlands rehab facility.”
While 2020 may have been a difficult year for his mother, Fetzer said it was not something his mother had not faced before.
“She survived the Spanish flu of 1919 and COVID-19 and was joyful to celebrate her 102nd birthday this past Saturday. Part of the challenge has been the isolation and not being able to see family. We have made the most of window visits, face time, phone calls, etc.
“She now has a roommate, who is 104, and has enjoyed the company of conversation and activities at the facility,” her son said.