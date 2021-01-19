A Johnson City woman stabbed at least eight times pointed out her attacker to police when they responded to a home where 911 was called and abruptly disconnected Monday morning.
Police dispatched to the residence on Hamilton Street discovered a stabbing and a trail of blood through the house and out the back door.
Annette D. Harvey, 51, 205 Banner St., Elizabethton, was not at the scene when police arrived, but she was later located in Bristol, Tennessee, and charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Police said the victim, identified in a court document as Robin Leonard, told them, “Annette Harvey did this to me.”
Leonard had stab wounds to her torso, hand and forearm, police said. There was also a bloody baseball bat found at the scene, but investigators did not say if it was used in the attack.
Leonard was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.
In addition to Leonard’s statement, police also reported finding a purse with Harvey’s identification in Leonard’s bedroom.
According to the arrest warrant, Leonard had custody of Harvey’s children. There had been an encounter between the women on Sunday when Harvey took the children from Leonard’s home. They were later located by police and returned to Leonard.
But instead of keeping them at her house, Leonard had the children in another location for their safety.
Harvey apparently returned to Leonard’s home around 10:15 a.m. Monday.
Police wrote in the warrant that inside Leonard’s house there were signs of a struggle with “numerous household items and furniture in disarray,” and blood throughout the residence and on several items, including the baseball bat found near the front door.
Police said blood was found on the front porch, bloody footprints tracked through the house and out the back door and in the gravel driveway behind the house.
Investigators also found tire tracks in the snow behind the house and an area where a vehicle had backed into a fence as the driver was turning around and left behind several pieces of plastic from the car.
While police were still on the scene, they received information from Bristol police about a woman who called 911 and said someone was hitting her in the head with a bat. She was treated at the Bristol Regional Medical Center for a laceration on her head.
Information in the court record also revealed the plastic pieces found at the scene matched Harvey’s vehicle.
Harvey was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned on the attempted murder charge Tuesday in General Sessions Court.