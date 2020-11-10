A man and woman were arrested Monday after an alcohol-related traffic crash and a child was found soaked in urine.
Jennifer Rodgers, Johnson City, was charged with driving under the influence and schedule II drug violations after Washington County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a crash on Bob Davis Road in Gray.
Later that evening deputies were dispatched to 405 Laurel Brook Court to conduct a welfare check on Rodgers’ 2-year old child.
Deputies discovered the child had apparently been in a high chair for hours while Jacob Leonard, 27, of Gray was asleep in a separate room.
Leonard had to be physically woken up by deputies and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
According to deputies the child was saturated in urine, and Leonard was subsequently arrested for aggravated child abuse and neglect and simple possession/casual exchange.
Rodgers was also charged with child endangerment and was being held on a $7,500 bond. Leonard was being held on a $20,000 bond.