EILIZABETHTON — An 83-year-old woman was killed in a Sunday evening fire at her residence of 118 Dayton Hayes Circle.
Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said Mary Lou Livingston was living by herself while her husband was in a nursing home. Lunceford said the Don Cogan of the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.
According the sheriff’s office incident report, a neighbor called in the fire at 9:26 p.m. The neighbor warned that a person may still be in the burning house.
Deputies arrived on the scene at 9:32 p.m. and said the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department was already on the scene. Deputy Justin Johnson reported that smoke was coming from the house.
The deputies reported that Livingston was recovered from the building, but she was unresponsive. A West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department member immediately began first aid on Livingston until the Carter County Rescue Squad arrived and transported her to Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
The volunteer fire departments from Central, Watauga, Hampton-Valley Forge also responded and fought the fire.