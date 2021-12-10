ELIZABETHTON — A 59-year-old woman died in a mobile home fire at 166 Atley Road, Butler, on Thursday morning.
The Carter County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Jacqueline Farthing. Deputy Cory Locklear reported that when he arrived on the scene, he observed the mobile home was fully engulfed and firefighters were attempting to gain control of the fire.
Deputy Locklear said he spoke with Donnie Lambert, who called in the emergency to 911. He said Lambert was outside and noticed smoke coming from across the mountain. While speaking with Lambert, Locklear said he was notified by the fire department that a body had been found. The victim was identified as Farthing.
Locklear said the Carter County Criminal Investigations Division, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Carter County coroner were dispatched. Locklear said he then made contact with Farthing’s son, Dakota Reece, who said he believed the fire was caused by the wood stove, but was not on the scene at the time of the fire.
At this time, the investigation of the fire is underway and an autopsy has bee ordered. The sheriff’s department said it is currently believed the fire and the death were accidents.