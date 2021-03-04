A Johnson City woman was arrested on child abuse and false reporting charges this week after she allegedly lied about using a taser on her son.
Christina Johnson, 28, 900 Bert St., was arrested Wednesday by Johnson City police. The investigation began after DCS received a report about the woman’s 8-year-old son having been tased by his mother.
The boy told investigators and DCS that on Sept. 11, 2020, his mother showed him a taser she said she’d bought at a flea market.
“He stated that she asked him if he trusted her and he said yes,” Investigator Justin Jenkins wrote in a court document. Then the boy’s mother touched him with the taser on his chest and he told police, “it knocked him out.”
Jenkins said in the warrant that he saw two small scabs consistent with how a taser would have caused the injury.
When DCS and Jenkins questioned Johnson about the allegations, she first said that she did not know what caused the two scabs, but she acknowledged having recently bought a taser. Johnson told police that her son tased himself while playing with the device, “and that she would never tase her son,” and that she hadn’t even by accident.
Jenkins subpoenaed mental health records for Johnson that stated she had caused the injury.
Johnson allegedly told a counselor, “the other incident happened with my taser. I got it put up. It was months ago. He was asking what it was and I showed him. He asked how do you use it and I showed him just in case he had to defend us.
“Instead of hitting the flashlight button I hit the tase button and it was a split second. I moved it away from him.”
Johnson was released from the Washington County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond.