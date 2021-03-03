ELIZABETHTON — Officers of the Elizabethton Police Department reported arrestingarrested a woman on Tuesday afternoon after she reportedly cut her boyfriend with a knife and stabbed the hood of his car.
Gabrielle Elise Wallace, 23, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault under domestic violence, aggravated assault and vandalism. Officer Joseph Holsclaw said he responded to a domestic disturbance on South Hills Drive which was still going on. When he arrived, he said he found a man in the front yard who had a small puncture wound to his left shoulder and was bleeding from his nose and mouth.
Holsclaw said the man told him his girlfriend had caused a minor nick to his shoulder with a knife, but he had been able to disarm her and throw the knife out the window of their apartment. He had also been struck hit him in the face. He said Wallace went outside with another knife and stabbed the hood of his car and then raked the knife along the surface of the hood, causing a scratch. Holsclaw reported there was blood on Wallace’s hands.
Wallace appeared in Carter County General Sessions Court on Wednesday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for her and set herbond at $5,000. Her next court appearance was set for March 10.