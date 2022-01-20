ELIZABETHTON — An Elizabethton woman is facing several charges after she was accused of going to a residence of some of her relatives on Short Coal Chute Road on Tuesday and swung an ax and threatening the residents.
Nevada Salina Jade Fortson, 25, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, violation of an order of protection and resisting arrest. One man was struck in the arm approximately three times before he gained control of the ax. He was then able to remove the ax from Fortson’s hands. Deputies said the man suffered multiple lacerations.
Fortson was transported to the Carter County Jail. Her bond was set at $21,500. She was arraigned in Sessions Court on Thursday Judge Kieth Bowers Jr. increased her bond to $30,000 and a violation of probation charge was to be filed on Fortson. Bowers appointed a public defender for Fortson and set her next court appearance for Feb. 2.