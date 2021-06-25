Witnesses to a fatal shooting in Unicoi County this week told investigators the gun went off accidentally, according to District Attorney General Ken Baldwin.
A woman was killed in the incident, but her name has not been released by investigators.
Connor Cleveland was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana.
“There were four people together drinking and using marijuana,” Baldwin said. “At some point (Cleveland) picked up a gun and was demonstrating what not to do with the gun.”
The weapon was not loaded at the time, but Cleveland apparently put the magazine, which had ammunition in it, back into the weapon.
Baldwin said the group continued their partying and Cleveland picked up the weapon again. That time, it fired and the bullet struck a woman in the group.
“According to witnesses, it accidentally went off,” Baldwin said.
Sheriff Mike Hensley said Friday that the investigation was continuing.
“911 received a call that there was a shooting in the Marbleton community,” Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said. “When my officers arrived they found a female that had been shot and was deceased.”
Baldwin said investigators are still collecting evidence, including information from the cellphones of the people present at the time.
The witnesses “are saying it was an unintended accident,” Baldwin said.
Cleveland was taken into custody at the scene and taken to the Unicoi County jail where he was being held without bond until a bond hearing next week.
TBI agents were assisting Unicoi County with the investigation.